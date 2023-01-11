Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has just received its latest update last January 10. With the latest update, a new event and several new cosmetics were datamined and leaked. In a series of tweets made by user @MasterDuelSite, they list all the information that they were able to datamine. We’re here to tell you all the information that was found in the update.

Brand New Event: Theme Chronicle

A brand new type of event is coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and it is currently called “Theme Chronicle.” This event serves to give a spotlight on several deck archetypes that are available to play in the Solo gameplay mode of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Compared to the typical event, this will focus more on the deck archetype from the history of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. During this event, a special rule will be applied that will challenge the deck building skills of the players. The special rule is that only cards from the archetype selected can be used and generic utility cards will be heavily restricted. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel aims to have players bring out the best in specific deck archetypes without the reliance on the generic utility cards during this event.

Event Mechanics

Like the past events in the history of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Theme Chronicle seeks to promote specific deck archetypes in the game. For this event, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is specifically promoting the Monarch, Elementsaber and World Chalice archetypes. These archetypes can currently be viewed and played within the solo mode in the game. Just like other past events, the event will feature its own forbidden and limited list to further promote the playstyle and deck archetypes that the event seeks to promote. The forbidden and limited list will be updated and released once the event has been officially announced for the game. The duels during this event will have no gimmick whatsoever and will use the official ruleset of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. For this event, the rewards will total up to 3100 gems.

Loaner Decks

Aside from these rules and features, the event will allow players to play with loaner decks should they have no deck that they can use during the duration of the event. The loaner decks are as follows:

Beetrooper Sortie

A Deck based around Insect-Type monsters, with “Beetrooper” monsters at its heart. Take advantage of its Summoning power to call out your trump card monsters from the Extra Deck. In particular, Giant Beetrooper Invincible Atlas can increase its own ATK or Special Summon a “Beetrooper” monster from the Deck to strengthen your field!

Nightmare Machine

A Deck centered on “Orcust” monsters, supported by “Knightmare” monsters. Two particularly powerful trump cards are Orcust Crescendo, a Counter Trap Card that can be activated when you control an “Orcust” Link monster, and Dingirsu, the Orcust of the Evening Star, which can be Xyz Summoned by placing it on top of an “Orcust” Link monster.

Voyage to Uncharted Lands

A Deck centered on “Plunder Patroll” monsters, supported by “Danger!” monsters. In order to activate the effect of Plunder Patroll Shipyarrrd you can discard a “Danger!” monster from your hand and activate its effects as well. With effective combinations like this, you can take a major step toward victory!

Cosmetics

Aside from the events, there are also new cosmetic items available for the player to purchase. Below are the cosmetic items.

Icon

Card Sleeves

Mate Base

The new mate bases are based on the HERO spell cards from the HERO deck archetype.

Icon Frame

The Path of Blue icon frame is based on the Sky Striker deck archetype.

Duel Field

While this event and cosmetic items were datamined from the latest update last January 10, these are all still subject to change since they have not been officially announced for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. For more updates on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel upcoming events, check ouot the gaming section of Clutchpoints.