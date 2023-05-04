City Girls’ member, Yung Miami, made headlines after opening up about her sexuality in a recent interview. The rapper confirmed that she is bisexual and revealed that she’s been intimate with another woman in the past, adding that she enjoys it, reported by Vibe. When asked about fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Miami did not hold back, saying she would allow the Houston Hottie to have her way with her. “I’ma smash all day and tomorrow,” she said.

In response to Miami’s confession, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed that she likes what she likes and expressed her attraction to Yung Miami. When asked if she likes girls, Megan responded by saying, “I mean, I like what I like … I like you.” Miami immediately responded with, “You do? You’d f**k me?” to which Megan replied that if it did happen, she’d be “on top.”

Despite her attraction to other women, Yung Miami is still involved with men. She attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City with Diddy, with whom she’s been in an open relationship for almost two years. However, the pair’s relationship status remains a mystery, with Diddy refusing to put a title on it. During a red carpet interview, Diddy stumbled over his words when La La Anthony pressured him to define their relationship, eventually responding with, “We definitely go together real bad. She’s my date for the night, she’s incredible. We don’t put titles on it.”

Yung Miami’s confession has sparked a lot of reactions from fans and the media, with some praising her for being open and honest about her sexuality. Others have criticized her for seemingly using her bisexuality as a marketing tool, with some questioning the timing of her revelation. However, it’s clear that Yung Miami isn’t afraid to speak her truth and express her desires, whether they be for men or women.