Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Moon Confidant Yuuki Mishima guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Yuuki Mishima Confidant Guide

Yuuki Mishima is the Moon Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Sandalphon. The player will also receive an item from him near the end of the game which will unlock all EXP benefits once his confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Yuuki Mishima Availability

Mishima’s Confidant automatically starts on May 6th. His Confidant progresses uniquely through specific Mementos Requests instead of Confidant progress. Despite this, the dialogue options still grant points.

Time can be spent with Mishima on all Nights of the week, and all day if it’s a Rainy Day. He can be found in Central Street in Shibuya, but he moves to Shinjuku and Akihabara as the areas unlock.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Yuuki Mishima Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Mishima’ Support Allows backup members to earn EXP.

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Mishima’s Enthusiasm Increases EXP earned from battle.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Mishima’s Desperation Increases EXP earned by backup members.

Rank 6 – N/A

Rank 7 – Phanboy Greatly increases EXP earned from battle.

Rank 8 – N/A

Rank 9 – N/A

Rank MAX – Salvation Wish Allows backup members to earn the same EXP as current party members.



Yuuki Mishima Dialogue Options Guide

The Confidant points below assume that you have a Persona of the Moon arcana. Another reminder that Confidant points do not contribute to the progress.

Rank 1

“Have you seen that Phantom Aficionado Website?” …What site? 0 I’ve heard of it. 0

“…You guys are the Phantom Thieves, aren’t you?” Give me some space. 0 What…? 0

“But if there’s anything I can do to help, just let me know!” That’s great, but… 0 This is a misunderstanding. 0

“I’d really like to help out in the Phantom Thieves’ acts of justice! …Can I, please?” Sounds like fun. 0 It’s up to you… 0 Do what you want. 0



Rank 2

“I’ve been staying up managing the Phan-Site all night, every night. I think it’s called… PR?” I don’t understand. 0 …Phan-Site? 0

“We need the Phantom Thieves to be seen in the proper light if we want to make the name popular, right?” You’ve done good, kid. +3 That sounds pretty tough. 0 Is this really necessary? 0

“It’s like I’ll be your strategic image management representative, so to speak.” Sounds cool. +3 Uh, strategic… what? 0 You’re really hyped for this. +2

“At this point, I might as well pull an all-nighter fighting back!” Nice hustle, image manager. +2 Calm down. 0 All-nighters can mess you up. 0



Rank 3

“All thieves are supposed to have some special ladies, right?” Great idea. +3 I’ve never heard that before. 0 I’m already taken. +2

“Don’t spill the beans, okay?” We’re part of… the Phandom? +2 Let’s tell them the truth. +2 I’m worried about this… 0

“I was so busy with all the new forum posts, I didn’t have time to really vet them too much.” It’s not your fault. +2 Don’t overwork yourself. 0 I can’t trust anyone anymore… 0

“It’s always better to hear that kinda stuff in person, right?” Of course. +2 Really? +2 You’ll get it right next time. +2



Rank 4

“Oh, and it’s just the two of us, so don’t be afraid to go all out! What do you wanna eat?” Steak sounds good. +3 Some nice organic veggies. 0 I love desserts. +2

“But I guess our loving sponsors just wanted to show some support! Not bad for strategic management, huh?” You’re amazing. +2 That sounds like a scam. 0 Stop this at once. 0

“The same probably applies to the Phantom Thieves. I guess returning the money would be the best choice…” You’re right. 0 Of course it would. 0 Maybe we can keep it… 0

"I guess it ended up being pretty good for our PR in the end, right?"

end, right?” Yup. +2 You’ll get better ideas. +2 That’s one way to view it. 0

end, right?”

Rank 5

“It cost me a lot of money…” Is it for me? +3 Why was it so expensive? +2 It looks almost real. 0

“Some of the stuff up there is pretty scary… so it seemed like I might need a little protection.” That’s a good idea. +2 Are you sure that’s necessary? 0 Don’t do anything stupid. 0

“I’m gonna do everything in my power, so you can just kick back and relax!” All right. +2 I expect great things. 0 …Did something happen? 0



Rank 6

“This one’s massive!” Just tell me already. +2 You sure are fired up… +2 I’m not interested. 0

“I hear a rumor that a famous idol fell into his clutches… You need to act, on behalf of her fans!” Rumors are wrong all the time… +2 It’s none of our business. +2 Calm yourself. 0

“I just sent you that actor’s data.” Why? 0 I didn’t ask for that. 0

“After all, I’m the only reason you guys have gotten this far, right?” Absolutely. Nice job. +2 Is that right…? 0



Rank 6.5

“…I need to make sure our next target is one we can win against.” You’re so reliable. +3 And what exactly will we win? +2 Chill out, dude. 0

“So… we’re gonna purge them.” Sounds pretty twisted. +2 You really need to chill. +2 By changing their hearts? 0

“…This is so much fun.” Fun…? 0 This isn’t like you. 0 You’re worrying me. 0

“Are you guys gonna come after me someday too…?” We very well might. 0 Are you feeling guilty? 0

Makoto: “Either way, we can decide whether or not we change his heart later. For now, we must meet his Shadow.” Let’s go. 0 This is the only way… 0

Shadow Mishima: “If I can just make the Phantom Thieves famous, maybe I’ll end up famous too…!” You’re riding our coattails. 0 Would that really satisfy you? 0

Shadow Mishima: “Wh-What…? You aren’t going to change my heart…?” Do it yourself. 0 We’re leaving. 0 There’s no need. 0



Rank 7

“H-Hey, um… I’ve been thinking a little bit about Akiyama-kun…” I don’t wanna change his heart. 0 Let’s cancel the request. 0

famous. It'd practically be pointless."

famous. It’d practically be pointless.” Stop worrying about fame. 0 You still care about fame? 0

famous. It’d practically be pointless.” “I wonder if there’s really any way a pathetic guy like me can help you…” Maybe the Phan-Site? +3 I’m sure there is. +2 I hope so. 0

I'm gonna look into this a little further, just to be safe."

I’m gonna look into this a little further, just to be safe.” Kind of worrying… +2 It’s your time to shine. +2 Be careful. 0

I’m gonna look into this a little further, just to be safe.”

Rank 8

“… Run.” I’m not leaving. +3 You should run too. +2 What are you going to do? 0

“Urgh…” You’re just gonna take that? +2 Believe in yourself. +2 They’re the real losers. +2

“My whole act would’ve broken down if they didn’t back off when they did. Hahaha… I really suck, huh?” You were super cool. +3 Wait, that was all an act? +3 Totally. +2

“Oh! B-But I have the model gun I got for self-defense! And my security system’s top of the line! So I’m safe, right!?” You’ll be fine. +2 You’ve got this, man. +2 Calm down. 0



Rank 9

“I wish I had known that going in… One slip of the tongue in that act I pulled, and I would’ve been dead.” You showed some real courage. +3 Yup, dead as a doornail. 0 I’m glad you’re still alive. +2

“Yo, glasses. I always see you two together… You been coaching him?” Something like that. 0 Exactly. 0

all your activities from the Phan-Site."

all your activities from the Phan-Site.” Don’t use our real names. 0 This came out of nowhere. 0 I can’t wait to watch it. 0

all your activities from the Phan-Site.” “It’s three times the price, so it’s gotta be three times better!” Meh. 0 What about a parfait instead? 0 I’m feeling steak, actually. 0

“You heard what he said about me… but do you really think some part of me’s changed?” The sparkle in your eyes. +2 …… 0 Your hair? 0



Rank 10