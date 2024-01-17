*big breath* Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami

Find out when the Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami Release Date is, the story, and gameplay here!

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami (yes, it’s a mouthful) releases on January 18th, 2024 for PC on Steam, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.

This game was developed and published by FuRyu, who were also behind games like Doraemon: Nobita’s Moons Adventure and Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days.

The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami is a port of Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon which initially released for the PlayStation 4 on November 15, 2018.

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami Story

The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami is directly based on the manga series Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs, or Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san. It has also been adapted into an anime series. It follows a homeless high school student who finds himself managing a supernatural and haunted hot springs inn.

The game features a unique story with exclusive scenes and character interactions while retaining the star-studded cast of the anime.

“One weekend-

After hearing a strange noise coming from the Yuragi Inn’s storage, Kogarashi and the rest of the Inn’s residents decide to do a bit of spring cleaning, but they accidentally knock over a chest they find inside.

From inside the miniature garden they find within, a girl’s voice can be heard.

‘Kogarashi…! You’ve come back!’

At that moment, a powerful gust plucks Kogarashi off his feet, and sucks him into the miniature garden! Will the others be able to rescue Kogarashi?!”

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami Gameplay

This is a roguelike RPG featuring the characters of the manga and anime series. Jump into battle with Yuuna, Sagiri, Yaya, and even more playable characters! Bring your favorite characters and rescue Kogarashi!

There is also a “bathing” function where you can interact with the characters as they enjoy the facilities of the hot springs. Needless to say, this game is intended for mature audiences, especially when you consider the fact that you can clear out the steam to reveal as much of the character’s skin as possible.

The Thrilling Steam Maze Kiwami releases on January 18th, 2024 for PC on Steam, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.