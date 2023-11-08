Yvonne Orji opens up about being a virgin at 39. The actress is known for her character Molly on HBO's "Insecure."

Yvonne Orji got very personal about her sex life in her latest interview. Orji sat down with Chelsea Handler for an episode of her Dear Chelsea podcast. The Insecure star opened up about being a virgin at 39 when Handler asked.

“Oh my God, I love this, this is the most original guest we've ever had on. And what are you, 39? Oh my God. That dam is going to break one day, baby,” Handler responded.

“People were like, ‘Oh Yvonne,’” Orji laughed. “Pray for him, whoever he is, there's a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me.”

Handler said that she might “need a couple of men” to satisfy her due to all of the “pent up energy.”

Handler added that with her age its prime time for her since she would have reached her“sexual peak when you start having sex.”

“Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory,” Orji said, bursting into laughter.

She spoke about wanting to wait and being open about telling people about being a virgin to PEOPLE in 2017.

“I'm open, because why not? I'm grounded in who I am,” she told the publication at the time. “People ask about it because they're curious, or they may not understand. How will they ever understand if I don't talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and just sort of creating their own narrative about it.”

Orji is known for her role as Molly on Insecure which is now streaming on Netflix.