Zac Efron gave a special tribute to the late Matthew Perry during his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Zac Efron is remembering the late Matthew Perry. Efron gave a special tribute to Perry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech. The two previously worked together on 17 Again.

“I also want to mention someone that's not here today and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me as we worked on 17 Again,” Efron told the crowd. “Collaborating with him and Burr Steers was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivated me. In so many ways, it really pushed me into that next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you today.”

Zac Efron Was Asked By Matthew Perry To Play Him In Biopic

The two seemed to have a special connection and Efron made an impression on the Friends star as he had asked for Efron to play him in a future biopic.

“I heard that, it's a huge honor,” Efron told ET back in November after his death. “To think he was thinking of me for that role, I mean, I would be honored to do it, to be honest.”

“He had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that,” a close friend of Perry's Athenna Crosby told ET at the time. “He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do.”

Perry was found dead in his home late October. The actor was 54. An official cause of death has yet to be announced. “The information will be back on the website once the case is closed,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told Newsweek. “The investigation is still ongoing. Typically, cases where the cause of death is deferred take 3-6 months before a determination is made.”

The late Friends actor also was offered to have a star cemented posthumously. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce — who is responsible for installing the plaques in Tinseltown — have offered the possibility for Perry to have his own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The organization confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the inclusion of Perry would be a “beautiful thing” but ultimately it is up to Perry's family. At this time, Perry's family has not made a decision regarding the plaque.