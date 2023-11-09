Zac Efron learned about the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike while on the red carpet for his new film, The Iron Claw.

“Incredible”

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet for The Iron Claw, Efron reacted to the news. He claimed that it feels “incredible.”

“I'm so happy that we're all able to come to an agreement, let's get back to work! Let's go. I'm so stoked,” Efron added. “I literally just found out a minute ago, so this is great news. Congrats, everybody, we did it. Love you guys, let's go.”

(WATCH) At #TheIronClaw premiere Zac Efron reacts to news of a tentative deal reached between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP pic.twitter.com/eck2pEvvjt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2023

The Iron Claw is a wrestling biopic about the legendary Von Erich family. Efron stars as Kevin Von Erich and the film also features The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Triangle of Sadness standout Harris Dickinson as Kerry and David Von Erich, respectively. Lily James, Maura Tierney, and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) also star in the Sean Durkin film.

The SAG-AFTRA strike concluded after 118 days. It overlapped for a period with the WGA strike, which ended in late September. This means actors can once again work on projects and promote them.

Zac Efron initially rose to fame in the High School Musical franchise. He played Troy Bolton in the original trilogy of films. Since then, he has starred the likes of 17 Again, Me and Orson Welles, The Lorax, Neighbors, Dirty Grandpa, and Baywatch. In 2017, Efron starred in The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. His latest film credit pre-The Iron Claw was in The Greatest Beer Run Ever for Apple TV+.