Netflix's upcoming epic Rebel Moon will have two different cuts. Zack Snyder recently revealed what the director's cut will include.

During an interview Netflix's Tudum, Snyder revealed that the director's cut of Rebel Moon is “close to” an hour of extra footage. “The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version,” he revealed. “You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career.”

This isn't Snyder's first director's cut. The famed “Snyder Cut (a.k.a. Zack Snyder's Justice League) came out on Max (formerly HBO Max) in 2021 and was over four hours long. Snyder discussed this trend in his career and said, “I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version.”

When it came to Rebel Moon, some of the footage seen in the director's cut was filmed exclusively for that. “And with Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!”

Rebel Moon's synopsis, per Netflix, reads: “From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire will be released on December 22.