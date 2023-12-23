Coming off his latest film, Zack Snyder shares his idea for the direction he would take the next Bond film if he got to direct.

Zack Snyder is familiar with playing in other cinematic sandboxes, whether it be his remake of Dawn of the Dead or fostering the DCEU with Man of Steel. One he hasn't gotten the chance to, though, is James Bond, but it doesn't mean the director doesn't have an idea for the kind of movie he would like to make about the spy.

Snyder was speaking his new film Rebel Moon with The Atlantic, via CBR, when the conversation shifted to films he would like the opportunity to direct, leading to him bringing up James Bond. For the spy's next film outing, Snyder's pitch would be to take Bond back to his roots to show what led a younger Bond to joining MI6 and become the spy audiences have been watching for roughly 70 years.

“It’d be cool to see, like, a 20-year-old James Bond,” Snyder said. “The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.”

His pitch would mean exploring a time in Bond's life that has only ever been hinted at in the films, primarily in Daniel Craig's time as the character. It included a visit to his family's home in 2012's Skyfall and Ernst Stavros Blofeld being revealed as Bond's adopted brother in 2015's Spectre.

Snyder's pitch would also mean Bond would likely be played by an actor in their early to mid-20s, making them the youngest actor to play the role. As of 2023, George Lazenby remains the youngest actor to have played Bond as he was 29 for his only outing in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

While there are still few details about what the next Bond film will entail, it will feature a new actor step in to the role after Craig's final outing in 2021's No Time To Die.