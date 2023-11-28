Director Zack Snyder recently revealed that he plays a lot of Fortnite at 3 AM and that's he's pretty good at it.

Zack Snyder seems to be a mega fan of Fortnite — and plays it maybe more than he should.

The Rebel Moon director discusses his fandom in a recent interview with Wired.

Zack Synder's Fortnite obsession

When asked about being nudged into pottery by his wife, Deborah, he revealed that he may have been on the game a bit too much.

“Yeah, I was playing too much Fortnite,” Snyder said. “I'm pretty good at Fortnite, actually. But it was also, you know, 3 in the morning, and my wife is like, ‘Are you seriously playing Fortnite at 3 in the morning against some 12-year-olds?'”

Asked whether the people he was playing against knew he was Zack Snyder, it sounded like he was incognito, and they weren't aware.

“No, I don't think so,” he said. “My skin is Mr. Meeseeks, from Rick and Morty. Anyway, if you've been killed by Meeseeks, that could have been Zack Snyder.”

The director's interview was mostly focused on his new film, Rebel Moon. It's a space opera about a band of misfit outlaws. Part One: A Child of Fire will have a limited theatrical release on December 15. It will also stream on Netflix on December 22.

He talked about why it was crucial for the new film to be on Netflix.

“They understood from the beginning, ‘Oh, you're gonna want to do a director's cut,'” the Snyder said. “The director's cut was a prerequisite for making the movie for the first time ever, so my joy at making the two-hour PG-13 version was much greater.”

So, if you find yourself playing Fortnite, and Mr. Meeseeks somehow gets you, just know that it could be director Zack Snyder playing — instead of doing pottery.