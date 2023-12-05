Zack Snyder promises viewers will get a real good look at the characters in his upcoming Norse-inspired animated series for Netflix.

Even with Rebel Moon's release right around the corner, it seems Zack Snyder has no intention of slowing down producing new content for Netflix as part of his partnership with the platform. One of his next projects for the streaming service is the Norse-inspired animated series Twilight of the Gods, a series the director claims will have plenty of mature material.

Snyder spoke about the series at the 2023 CCXP event in Brazil where he was present to promote the upcoming release of Rebel Moon, according to Collider. The director shared a short summary of the series narrative, teased some of the aspects of Norse mythology that will be present, and punctuated it by saying the series will have “a lot of sex[…]because that’s fun.”

“It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married,” Snyder told Collider. “An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge.”

Zack Snyder promises "lots of sex" in his upcoming animated series 'TWILIGHT OF THE GODS'. (Via: https://t.co/o78wiQVmUI) pic.twitter.com/5IJZteao8N — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 4, 2023

“Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her.”

Sex isn't anything new to Snyder's work as it is present in several of his higher-profile projects from over the years. Viewers need only look at 300, Watchmen, and even his work as a producer on films such as 300: Rise of an Empire to see he isn't shy about including the act in as explicit detail as an R-rating will allow.

It remains to be seen how explicit Twilight of the Gods will be as the series is still quite a long way off. It would not be surprising to see it feature sex in a manner similar to what was seen on Game of Thrones or a similarly-mature show, but audiences will have to wait for the series to air to know for sure.