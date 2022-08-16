The New York Yankees have now failed to score in 18 consecutive innings. That’s after they got shut out in a 4-0 loss during their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Monday night. Perhaps no one on the side of the Yankees encapsulated the frustrations more than Anthony Rizzo, who went off in the dugout after a questionable call from the umpire.

That came after Anthony Rizzo was hit in the leg by a pitch from Tampa Bay hurler Ryan Yarbrough in the third inning. Rizzo was on his way to first base thinking he just earned a free pass, but home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn ruled that he obstructed the pitch. Anthony Rizzo would later comment strongly about the quality of umpiring in the contest (h/t Yankees Videos).

“We’re out here competing at the highest level. I’m up here talking to you guys, I feel like the umpires have zero accountability when they miss something like that”

Prior to their loss to the Rays, the Yankees suffered a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday.

It has been a terrible second half of the season so far for the Yankees, who have now lost 12 of their last 14 games. Their offense has sputtered greatly since the 2022 MLB All-Star break, having hit just .230 in their first 24 games in the second half.

Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees will look to right the ship when they send Nestor Cortes to the mound Tuesday for the second game of the series against the Rays.