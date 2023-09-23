Several Colorado football players angered Oregon football when they stepped on the Ducks' logo prior to the Oregon-Colorado game. The Buffaloes arrived in Eugene and multiple players were seen stepping on Oregon's logo. One player even wiping his foot on the yellow “O.”

The logo stampede caught the attention of former Ducks linebacker, Bryson Young. Young played for the Ducks between 2016-2019 and played in 49 games over the four years. Young reacted with his heated take after the Buffaloes walked all over the Oregon logo in a recent Tweet.

“Listen I’m not in Oregon’s locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent’s logo shows zero class. Go Ducks, enough said,” Young posted.

Listen I’m not in Oregon’s locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent’s logo shows zero class. #goducks Enough said. pic.twitter.com/sdcNOIDPTe — Bryson T. Young (@blackhawk32698) September 23, 2023

This move will certainly upset the Ducks ahead of the game. It's also a bit unexpected to see Colorado go out of their way to insult the logo after the Buffaloes didn't like when Nebraska held a team meeting on their logo in week 2. At the time, quarterback Shedeur Sanders even called the meeting on their logo, “extreme disrespect.” The Buffaloes took it personally and went on to win 36-14.

This time, Oregon football will come in with the extra motivation after Colorado went out of their way to mock the Ducks' logo. The Ducks, who are 21-point favorites, will likely have no mercy on the Buffaloes as they try to advance to 4-0.