Just a few days before Founders Day, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. member Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove has been elected Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) for the 119th Congress per a report by Watch The Yard

Kamlager-Dove released a statement on her website to convey her appreciation and dedication to the role. She currently represents California’s 37th District, which includes Los Angeles County.

Here is her statement:

“I am deeply honored to be chosen to serve as Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 119th Congress. Known as the ‘conscience of the Congress,’ the CBC is grounded in our pursuit of justice, equity, and opportunity for Black Americans. With unprecedented challenges ahead, our role as that conscience and our shared work will become more crucial than ever,” she said.

She also said, “Serving in this role is about more than counting votes; it is about building and sustaining cohesion within the CBC, uplifting every unique voice and perspective within our ranks, and ensuring that our members—both new and returning—have the resources they need to succeed. From championing voting rights and environmental justice to safeguarding healthcare and education, I am committed to working alongside our executive board to find new, innovative ways to drive change on the issues that matter most.”

Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove is a spring 1994 initiate of the Gamma Lambda chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She joined during her time at the University of Southern California. She has worked at various levels of government, including as a state senator from California. In addition to being a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove is also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In addition, she serves as the Whip and Outreach Co-Chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus and Co-Chair of the Congressional Brazil Caucus.

“As Whip, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our caucus remains strong, disciplined, and focused on delivering for those we represent. Together, let us not only carry forward our legacy but expand it—pushing forth our agenda and fortifying our role as a relentless force for fairness, progress, and the protection of Black communities,” she said.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University by five collegiate young women.