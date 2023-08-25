When a four-star recruit lands with a WCC school, it's typically good news for Gonzaga basketball. Not the case with Zion Sensley. Sensley has landed on St. Mary's basketball as his college destination.

With several Division 1 offers on the table, what drew Sensley to St. Mary's? “It feels like a family” he told on3.com's Joe Tipton.

Sensley in particular praised the St. Mary's basketball staff for their efforts to welcome him to the program. “I chose St. Mary’s because they’ve been recruiting me the longest, since early freshman year. The relationship I have built with Coach (Randy) Bennett and Coach (Justin) Joyner has been great.”

No doubt St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett is thrilled to welcome Sensley to the family as their first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle. They land Sensley despite heavy competition from other programs, in a conference that Gonzaga has dominated in recent seasons.

Senseley is a rising senior out of Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, California. Standing 6'8 and weighing 195 pounds, the small forward was coveted in part for his impressive genes. Senseley's father, Julian, was once a top-50 recruit in basketball, and played professionally overseas.

Considered a late bloomer with plenty of potential to improve his game, the younger Senseley counts versatility as perhaps the most important trait he brings to St. Mary's basketball.

“I’m long, I can defend, I can shoot very well and make the people around me better and also get to the rim at will. Just a great two way player offensively and defensively.”

And by his own words, Senseley has the work ethic to match. “I’m coming to be one of the hardest workers. Always in the gym and help bring the Bay Area a national title.”

Sounds like St. Mary's is getting a difference maker in Sensley. And keeping him away from Gonzaga? That's just icing on the cake.