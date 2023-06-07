Twitter is buzzing with the alleged pornstar escapades of New Orleans Pelicans' star player, Zion Williamson, SBNation reports. Just 24 hours after celebrating a gender reveal party with his partner, Williamson found himself at the center of a scandal involving adult film actress Moriah Mills.

Mills took to Twitter to claim that she had a romantic involvement with Zion Williamson and believed he wanted her to be his girlfriend. She even shared alleged Snapchat correspondences between them, suggesting that he was making preparations for her to move to New Orleans. The messy situation has left fans shocked and intrigued, with jokes and memes flooding social media.

I hate you .. ong 🥀 #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!! pic.twitter.com/MgI71L0p9H — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

The allegations have sparked widespread discussion and speculation online. Many are questioning the truth behind Mills' claims, while others are curious about the impact this scandal may have on Williamson's reputation and the Pelicans' franchise. It is an unexpected turn of events for the young NBA player, who has never hinted at such behavior before.

The Twitterverse has been quick to weigh in on the situation, offering their opinions and sharing humorous memes. The NBA community, accustomed to on-court drama, loves this off-court scandal involving one of its rising stars.

Moriah Mills watching Zion Williamson get a stripper pregnant and not her pic.twitter.com/U6ZABUrjQf — Lost Kids Get Money ⭐️🔥 (@Fuckyvllfr) June 7, 2023

The entire TL to Zion Williamson after hearing the news: pic.twitter.com/PxcrEQzcc0 — Barry Spike 🎙 (@SpikeReeds) June 7, 2023

Zion Williamson camp seeing all these allegations by Moriah Mills pic.twitter.com/OXt0EdzKtR — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) June 7, 2023

While the truth behind the allegations remains uncertain, the internet is abuzz with commentary and reactions. It is a stark reminder that even in the world of professional sports, scandals can arise unexpectedly and captivate public attention.

As the story continues to unfold, fans and followers eagerly await further developments and hope for clarity regarding the situation. In the meantime, Twitter remains the platform where opinions are voiced, jokes are made, and the internet collectively engages in the drama surrounding Zion Williamson's alleged pornstar escapades.