Zoe Saldaña, known for her portrayal of Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar franchise, has shared her amusing reaction to the news that the fifth installment of the series is set to be released in 2031. Disney recently announced that Cameron's three upcoming Avatar sequels have faced further delays, extending the journey of the franchise into the next decade, according to Variety.

In an Instagram post, Saldaña humorously expressed her surprise at the extended timeline, stating, “Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last ‘Avatar' comes out,” accompanied by a shocked face emoji. She reminisced about the beginning of her journey as Neytiri, noting that she was just 27 years old when she filmed the first “Avatar.”

Zoe Saldaña on ‘AVATAR 5’ being delayed to 2031: “Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar movie comes out. I was 27 when I shot the very first movie.” pic.twitter.com/Uh9BWhtkmV — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 14, 2023

The release dates for the upcoming sequels have been adjusted accordingly, with “Avatar 3” now scheduled for December 2025, followed by the fourth and fifth installments in 2029 and 2031, respectively. Zoe Saldaña playfully highlighted the significant time span between the films, emphasizing that the final entry will be released when she is in her early 50s.

Cameron and the writing team behind “Avatar: The Way of Water” have taken a clever approach to the lengthy gaps between films. In sync with the passage of time in the story, there is a substantial age progression for the characters, with Jake (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri aging nearly 15 years and becoming parents to three children. This narrative decision allows the actors to draw from their own experiences as parents, further enriching the movie.

The second installment, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiered in theaters last December, after a 13-year gap since the groundbreaking success of the original film, which grossed a staggering $2.9 billion worldwide. Despite initial doubts about the sequel's performance, Cameron once again captivated audiences as “The Way of Water” amassed an impressive $2.3 billion in ticket sales, solidifying its place as the third highest-grossing film in history.