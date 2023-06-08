Zoey Stark has made a huge impact on the main roster after being called up during the WWE Draft. Since being drafted to Monday Night Raw, Stark has aligned herself with Trish Stratus and will compete in the women's Money in the Bank match in July—not too shabby for only being on the roster for a little over a month.

It's obvious that WWE has big plans for Zoey Stark.

Stark made her NXT debut in February 2021 and has been on a roll ever since. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has defeated some of the biggest names in NXT. It took no time for Stark to make her presence felt on the main roster. She's already involved in one of the hottest feuds on Raw and has the opportunity to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

At 29 years old, Stark has a bright future ahead of her and is off to a hot start.

The future is undeniably bright for Stark, and she's sure to win a handful of championships throughout her career. I envision Stark becoming a future multi-time world and tag team champion. She's a tremendous athlete, and as the fans become more familiar with her, she'll begin to gain their support.

One title that Zoey Stark would love to compete for is a women's Intercontinental Championship. While speaking on Steve Fall's 10 Count, Stark admitted that a women's Intercontinental title would be great for the women's division.

“I would love nothing more to add in like an IC [Intercontinental] Women’s Championship,” Stark said. “Like I think that would be fun to get that involved with it and more opportunities for the women to be put on TV. I think it would do a lot of good for us.”

Stark says WWE should also have another Evolution event.

“Yeah, why wouldn’t we?” Stark recently asked Wrestling News. “I feel like all of us girls are really doing a great job performing and showing that we can really hang with the men and do exactly what we are here to do. You know, some of us might even be better than some of the men. So we could definitely put on an all women’s pay per view.”

It sounds like Zoey Stark has high hopes for the women's division moving forward. I'm sure Stark has dreams of becoming a world champion and accomplishing a lot during her career, but she also has goals to help grow the women's division.

In my opinion, WWE should've introduced a women's mid-card title a long time ago. There are too many talented superstars who barely get any TV time because there's nothing for them. The women's division only has two world titles and a set of tag team titles. There are far too many superstars to only have four belts on the roster. If WWE introduced a mid-card championship, they'd create a ton of opportunities for superstars who get forgotten about and create fresh feuds.

Should WWE introduce a women's Intercontinental Championship? WWE has been introducing new titles lately, so why not add another one while they're at it? Adding a mid-card championship would only help the women's division, and further propel an awesome talent like Stark on her rise toward full-fledged superstardom.

