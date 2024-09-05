ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady kicks off the prelims with a fight between Nathan Fletcher and Zygimantas Ramaska. Fletcher won back-to-back fights coming into his time on The Ultimate Fighter and even though he lost his fight on the show he got the chance to showcase in the TUF finale meanwhile, Ramaska won three fights coming into the show and won his quarterfinal matchup only for his time to be cut short due to injury. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ramaska-Fletcher prediction and pick.

Nathan Fletcher (8-1) was supposed to fight two weeks ago but a day before the fight he wasn’t cleared with an apparent staph infection. The UFC decided to push the fight back two weeks and now Fletcher finally gets his opportunity to shine. He came into the Ultimate Fighter with a ton of hype surrounding being one of the top prospects from England. However, he was paired up with one of the best fighters on the show Kaan Olfi who made it to the finale. Fletcher still impressed Dana White that he gave him a shot to fight in the finale against fellow TUF competitor Zygimanta Ramaska.

Zygimantas Ramaska’s (8-2) time on the show was unfortunately cut short when he wasn’t cleared by the doctors after suffering a facial fracture during his quarterfinal matchup. Even though he did not get to fight his semifinal fight against Mairon Santos, he still will be given the chance to impress in front of Dana White and the matchmakers this Saturday night at the TUF Finale against fellow competitor Nathan Fletcher.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Zygimantas Ramaska-Nathan Fletcher Odds

Zygimantas Ramaska: +110

Nathan Fletcher: -130

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Zygimantas Ramaska Will Win

Zygimantas Ramaska won three straight fights coming into his appearance on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. He then went on to win his first fight in the quarterfinal only to not be cleared by the doctors for his second fight due to facial fractures. Luckily for him, Dana White and the matchmakers gave him one last fight to impress the UFC brass this weekend when he takes on Nathan Fletcher at the TUF Finale.

Ramaska is massive for the featherweight division and it’s blasphemy as to how he makes 145 lbs considering he has fought as high as welterweight in his career. He puts his size to great use where he utilizes his range to land heavy strikes while being out of range. Ramaska has thunderous strikes in every limb and can crack any chin that is put in front of him and this matchup with Fletcher is no different. He is going to utilize his jabs and kicks to keep Fletcher at the end of his strikes and if he can keep this fight on the feet he should continue his winning ways with the possibility of getting signed to a UFC contract.

Why Nathan Fletcher Will Win

Nathan Fletcher came into his shot on The Ultimate Fighter with a ton of hype surrounding him where he had won 8 out of 9 fights in his professional career. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned as he lost his only fight on the show to Kaan Ofli who is now in the finale. Fletcher however still got his chance in the finale to make an impression and that is what he intends on doing when he takes on Zygimantas Ramaska at The Ultimate Fighter finale on Saturday night.

Fletcher was one of the top regional prospects from England and while he may not have shown it in his quarterfinal matchup against Ofli, he certainly is a good fighter that would be a good addition to the featherweight division. He does a great job at blending his striking and his grappling together and while Fletcher has hands his grappling is where he shines the most. He will be the smaller fighter in this matchup so Fletcher will need to use his feints to get on the inside of the reach of Ramaska and from there he will need to level change and take the fight to the canvas. If Fletcher can mix up his attacks on the feet and on the mat he has a chance to get into the win column and possibly secure himself a UFC contract.

Final Zygimantas Ramaska-Nathan Fletcher Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup between two very exciting prospects in the featherweight division. As for how this matchup goes, Ramaska should be the one winning minutes on the feet landing the more impactful strikes however, Fletcher being the much better grappler will take this fight to the canvas at some point but it will be difficult for him to keep Ramaska there and when Ramaska works his way back to the feet he will punish Fletcher in space potentially getting a 2nd or 3rd round finish or the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Zygimantas Ramaska-Nathan Fletcher Prediction & Pick: Zygimantas Ramaska (+110), Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)