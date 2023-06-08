This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Father's Day is a special occasion to show appreciation for all the male figures in our lives, from our fathers and grandfathers to uncles and brothers, husbands or fiancés, or any significant men in our lives. This year, the remarkable day falls on Sunday, June 18, providing an opportunity to honor these incredible men who have played a vital role in shaping who we are as individuals. As the day approaches, many people are in search of the perfect gift to express their gratitude, love, and appreciation.

For men who are passionate fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, we have carefully curated an exclusive Father's Day gift guide, Lakers edition, designed to cater to their interests. Whether your dad, uncle, grandpa, or husband is a devoted fan of LeBron, Kobe, Shaq, or the team itself, our Lakers gift guide offers something for everyone. From trendy Lakers-themed apparel and accessories to impressive memorabilia and collectibles, our gift guide has you covered.

So, let that special Lakers fan in your life know just how much you appreciate them with a thoughtful gift from our extensive list — Father's Day gifts, Lakers edition.

LeBron James Nike Unisex 22-23 Icon Edition Swingman jersey – Gold

Make sure to get this amazing jersey before you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game to showcase your unwavering support for the team in a stylish manner.

LeBron James Nike Unisex 22-23 Swingman jersey – White

This jersey is an exact clone of Nike's Authentic jersey, complete with timeless trims and striking Los Angeles Lakers graphics. Additionally, it incorporates Nike's cutting-edge Dri-FIT technology to enhance your comfort during wear.

LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition replica jersey – Purple

The LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded Fast Break Replica Player Jersey in the Statement Edition is a stylish and high-quality jersey that allows fans to show their support for LeBron James and the Lakers. It replicates the look and feel of the player's on-court jersey and is a must-have for any Lakers fan.

Magic Johnson Mitchell & Ness '84/85 Hardwood Classics jersey – Purple

The Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey is a timeless piece that celebrates Magic Johnson's legacy with the Lakers. It features authentic retro design and is perfect for fans who want to represent the iconic era of Lakers basketball.

Kobe Bryant Mitchell & Ness '96-97 Authentic jersey – Purple

The Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness 1996-97 Hardwood Classics Authentic Player Jersey in purple is a timeless and iconic jersey that pays tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant. Made with authentic materials and designed to resemble the jersey from the 1996-97 season, it is a must-have for any Lakers fan or collector looking to celebrate the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant Mitchell & Ness Authentic 2001-02 jersey – Light blue

The Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Authentic 2001-02 jersey in light blue is a nostalgic throwback to one of Kobe's iconic seasons. With its authentic design and high-quality construction, this jersey allows fans to commemorate Kobe's greatness and celebrate his impact on the Lakers and the game of basketball.

Shaquille O'Neal Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics '96-97 jersey – Gold

The Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 1996-97 Swingman Jersey in gold is a timeless tribute to Shaq's dominant years with the Lakers. This swingman jersey captures the essence of the era and allows fans to relive the excitement of Shaq's powerful presence on the court.

Wilt Chamberlain Mitchell & Ness '71-72 Hardwood Classics jersey – Gold

The Wilt Chamberlain Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness 1971-72 Hardwood Classics Swingman Player Jersey in gold pays homage to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain and his historic season with the Lakers. This jersey allows fans to celebrate Chamberlain's impact on the game and his time with the Lakers in true retro style.

Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers '22/23 City Edition jersey – White

The Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded 2022/23 Fastbreak Jersey in City Edition white is a stylish and authentic way to show your support for Anthony Davis and the Lakers. The jersey features the City Edition design and provides a comfortable fit for fans who want to represent their team in style.

Jerry West Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics '60-61 jersey – Royal blue

The Jerry West Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 1960-61 Swingman Jersey in royal color is a nostalgic and classic tribute to the Lakers' legendary player. It features authentic details and design, making it a must-have for fans of the Lakers and basketball history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Mitchell & Ness '84-85 jersey – Gold

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness 1984-85 Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey in gold is a timeless tribute to one of the greatest players in basketball history. With its authentic design and details, it captures the spirit of the Lakers' iconic era and is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Los Angeles Lakers “Where Legends Play” practice shirt – Heathered charcoal

The Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded “Where Legends Play” Iconic Practice Long Sleeve T-Shirt in heathered charcoal is a stylish and comfortable way for fans to show their support for the team. With its iconic design and soft fabric, it's perfect for showcasing your Lakers pride during practice or everyday wear.

Los Angeles Lakers arch t-shirt & shorts set – Gold/Heather gray

The Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded Arch T-Shirt and Shorts Combo Set in gold and heather gray is a great value bundle for Lakers fans. The set includes a comfortable t-shirt and matching shorts featuring the iconic Lakers arch logo, allowing you to show off your team pride in style and comfort.

Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics free throw mesh shorts – Black

The Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded Free Throw Mesh Shorts in black are a stylish and comfortable choice for Lakers fans. Made with breathable mesh fabric, these shorts feature the Lakers logo and provide a relaxed fit for optimal mobility on and off the court.

Los Angeles Lakers Nike 75th Anniversary Showtime zip hoodie – Purple

The Los Angeles Lakers Nike 75th Anniversary Performance Showtime Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket in purple is a premium and stylish outerwear option for Lakers fans. With its full-zip design, hood, and performance fabric, it provides comfort, warmth, and a sleek look while showcasing your support for the team's 75-year history.

Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Icon fitted hoodie – Black

The Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded Icon Primary Logo Fitted Pullover Hoodie in black is a classic and comfortable hoodie featuring the team's iconic primary logo. It's a great choice for showcasing your Lakers pride while staying cozy during colder days.

Los Angeles Lakers New Era neon floral 9FIFTY snapback hat – Black

The Los Angeles Lakers New Era Neon Floral 9FIFTY Snapback Hat in black is a stylish and vibrant accessory featuring a floral pattern and the team's logo. It's a unique hat that adds a pop of color to your Lakers fan gear collection.

Los Angeles Lakers 15oz. native ceramic mug – White

The Los Angeles Lakers 15oz Native Ceramic Mug is a practical and durable mug that allows you to enjoy your favorite hot beverages while showing off your team pride. Its native-inspired design adds a unique touch to your Lakers collection.

Los Angeles Lakers ISlide dad slide sandals – Purple

The Los Angeles Lakers iSlide Dad Slide Sandals in purple are a comfortable and stylish footwear option for Lakers fans. With the Lakers logo and “Dad” inscription, these sandals offer a fun and casual way to support your team while enjoying comfort and convenience.

