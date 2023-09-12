This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

What many would consider a must-have essential in today's world, headphones, most notably earbuds, are an ever-evolving technology masterpiece that can afford the simplest of pleasures in life. From active noise-canceling earbuds that immerse you in music to models that offer seamless connectivity and exceptional battery life, these earbuds represent the pinnacle of convenience and performance. Our comprehensive guide is your go-to resource for navigating this wireless earbud landscape, offering a carefully curated selection of the best earbuds available in 2023.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast in need of sweat-resistant buds, a commuter seeking the perfect travel companion, or simply someone who values crystal-clear sound quality, our guide simplifies the selection process. We've conducted thorough research to identify earbuds that cater to various preferences and budgets, ensuring that you discover the perfect pair to match your lifestyle. Let our guide be your wireless audio companion, leading you to the best earbuds that seamlessly blend convenience, performance, and style. With these top-notch earbuds, you'll enjoy a world of pristine sound quality and unparalleled portability, redefining how you experience music, podcasts, and more on the go.

Things to be aware of when buying earbuds

Here's a top-five list of things to be aware of when shopping for and buying wireless earbuds:

Sound Quality: Pay close attention to the sound quality of the wireless earbuds. Look for models that offer clear and balanced audio with good bass, mid-range frequencies, and high frequencies (treble). Consider any audio enhancement features like EQ settings or customizable sound profiles. Battery Life: Check the earbuds' battery life and the additional charging provided by the charging case. Longer battery life ensures that you can use your earbuds for an extended period without frequent recharging. Comfort and Fit: Comfort is crucial for earbuds, especially if you plan to wear them for extended periods. Look for earbuds that come with multiple ear tip sizes and designs to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Some models may even have ergonomic designs for added comfort. Noise-Cancellation and Isolation: If noise isolation is important to you, consider wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation (ANC) technology. ANC can help block out background noise, enhancing your listening experience, especially in noisy environments. Connectivity and Compatibility: Ensure that the wireless earbuds are compatible with your devices, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Check the Bluetooth version for a stable and efficient wireless connection. Some models may also offer multi-device connectivity for added convenience.

These factors can significantly impact your overall satisfaction with wireless earbuds, so it's essential to consider them carefully when making your purchase. Additionally, you may also want to explore other features such as touch controls, water-resistance or waterproofing, and the availability of a mobile app for additional customization and control of your earbuds.

Best overall earbuds: Sony WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Black



Sony outdid themselves this time around with our overall winners, the best wireless noise-canceling earbuds on the market, combining extraordinary sound quality with High-Resolution Audio. These headphones boast Sony's best-ever call quality, utilizing an AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor for unparalleled clarity. Designed to be small, lightweight, and aesthetically pleasing, they offer seamless Bluetooth connectivity with a powerful new Integrated Processor V2.3. These earbuds adapt to your surroundings through adaptive sound control, utilizing AI to provide an optimal listening experience. They also feature the innovative Speak-to-Chat function, which pauses music when you begin speaking. Water-resistant for everyday use, these headphones can withstand splashes and sweat. Furthermore, they are constructed with eco-friendliness in mind, using recycled plastic materials and 100% paper packaging. With a battery life of up to 8 hours (24 hours with the case) and quick charging that provides 1 hour of listening in just 3 minutes, these headphones are a top-tier choice for those seeking a superb audio experience in a sleek, sustainable package.

Top Reason to Buy: Advanced AI-based noise reduction systems and bone conduction sensors are unmatched when it comes to sound clarity. The design is both elegant and lightweight, and they ensure a strong Bluetooth connection thanks to the powerful Integrated Processor V2.3. Adaptability, using AI for adaptive sound control, and the unique Speak-to-Chat feature that pauses your music when you start talking. Water resistance guarantees they'll keep working if using them in the rain or for sweaty workouts. Eco-friendly, crafted from recycled materials and sustainable packaging, and has an impressive 8 hours of extended battery life.

Best budget earbuds: Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Light Beige

Just because you seek affordability doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice sound quality. This model from Jabra ensures you don't have to make that trade-off. Boost your daily listening experience with the Jabra Elite 3 compact earbuds without breaking the bank. These buds are designed to give you music your way every day, boasting 6mm speakers and class-leading customization options for rich, clear sound and punchy bass tailored to your preferences. Intelligent Noise Control ensures optimal on-the-go listening, offering noise isolation while providing external noise pickup with HearThrough technology. With four microphones, advanced digital signal processing, and beamforming technology, these Jabra earbuds excel in call quality and music playback while staying connected, even in light rain, thanks to their rainproof protection.

Top Reason to Buy: Intelligent Noise Control lets you enjoy your music while staying aware of your surroundings when needed. Crystal-clear calls are guaranteed with their advanced microphone system. Mono mode allows you to use one earbud while the other charges in the sleek, pocket-friendly case, ensuring you're never caught with a low battery. They are also equipped with Alexa, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair for maximum ease of use. Plus, they offer rainproof protection and come with a two-year warranty against dust and water failure with Jabra Sound app registration.

Most versatile: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds – White



Sennheiser sets the gold standard in the realm of in-ear earbuds. These exceptional earbuds are meticulously crafted to deliver an unrivaled audio experience, characterized by crystal-clear, high-fidelity sound, and a robust bass, all courtesy of Sennheiser's cutting-edge TrueResponse technology and 7mm drivers. Immerse yourself in wireless audio of the highest quality, powered by the aptX Adaptive codec, guaranteeing that no audio nuance goes unheard. Tailor your auditory journey with the freedom to choose from a selection of presets and harness an equalizer feature that grants you complete control over your sound profile. The adaptive prowess of Noise Cancellation, which intuitively adapts to your surroundings, ensures you remain immersed in your audio. Moreover, at a mere touch, seamlessly switch to Transparency Mode, allowing you to remain aware of your environment. These earbuds boast not one, not two, but three advanced noise-canceling microphones on each earbud, elevating your communication clarity while effectively mitigating background noise. The ergonomic design, coupled with various ear adapters and optional silicon fins, guarantees a snug and personalized fit, ensuring your auditory experience is both comfortable and tailored to you. Engineered to accommodate your active lifestyle, these earbuds are primed with IPX4 splash resistance, standing strong against wet conditions. The convenience doesn't stop there; revel in up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playback, with the added bonus of extending your musical journey to a whopping 28 hours, all thanks to the included charging case. What's more, this case supports QI wireless charging, enhancing your ease of use.

Top Reason to Invest: The aptX Adaptive codec leaves no audio detail behind, and you have the power to fine-tune your sound with presets and an equalizer. Adaptive Noise Cancellation expertly adapts to your surroundings, while Transparency Mode keeps you in tune with your environment. These earbuds incorporate advanced noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear communication and offer a range of ear adapters and silicon fins for a blissfully comfortable fit. Engineered to endure your dynamic lifestyle, they boast IPX4 splash resistance, and the inclusive charging case grants you an impressive 28 hours of playback, complete with wireless charging support.

Best for Apple users: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) – White

For those who support Apple products through and through, the next generation in the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) lineup takes your audio experience to new heights. Powered by the Apple-designed H2 chip, these earbuds deliver a richer audio experience with smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. They feature a custom-built driver for clear high notes and deep, rich bass, ensuring every sound is vivid and defined. These AirPods Pro offer up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous generation, perfect for your commute or focused work sessions. Adaptive Transparency mode adjusts to your surroundings in real-time, allowing you to hear important sounds like sirens or conversations.

Top Reason to Buy: The H2 chip powers improved noise cancellation and spatial audio, surrounding you with personalized sound and a customizable fit with four pairs of silicone tips, ensuring all-day comfort and a secure seal for noise isolation. You can control them with ease by swiping the stem to adjust volume, pressing to play or pause, and holding to switch between noise-cancellation modes. With up to 6 hours of listening time and a feature-rich charging case, these AirPods Pro enhance your daily listening and multitasking experience with Siri, easy setup, and automatic device switching.

Best for athletes: Jaybird Sport Vista 2 – Black

No other brand does it quite as well as Jaybird Sport when it comes to making acoustic listening environments feasible for athletes. The Jaybird Vista 2 redefines the true wireless audio experience for athletes. These earbuds feature SurroundSense and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), allowing you to choose between amplifying ambient sounds for safety or staying focused with ANC to cut out background noise and perform at your best. With Jaybird's signature fit, functionality, and Earthproof durability, the Vista 2 is designed to meet the demands of active individuals. The SurroundSense feature keeps you connected and aware of your surroundings, using wind-guarded microphones to monitor ambient noise without missing a beat. These earbuds are built to withstand the toughest conditions with waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof ratings, as well as freeze, shock, and impact resistance. Enjoy premium sound quality with 6mm milled drivers, customizable EQ profiles, and the power of Active Noise Cancellation to tailor your audio experience to your liking.

Top Reason to Buy: With Active Noise Cancellation, you can block out distractions and stay focused on your performance and workouts, while SurroundSense keeps you aware of your surroundings for safety — a need-to-have function for those running or biking on public vehicle-driven roads.

Best noise canceling earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – Soapstone

If blocking out your surroundings is your need-to-have feature, then look no further than the brand that redefined noise cancellation, Bose, and experience your favorite tunes on the move with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These earbuds offer a secure and comfortable fit, making them suitable for use anytime and anywhere, even in challenging weather conditions, thanks to their sweat and weather-resistant design. Effortlessly control your audio experience with simple touch controls that allow you to skip songs, answer calls, and more with just a quick tap of your finger. Plus, with a robust and dependable wireless Bluetooth 5.3 connection, you can enjoy uninterrupted audio without any skips or dropouts.

Top Reason to Buy: Enjoy customizable noise-canceling features that cater to your preferences, from full transparency with Aware mode to complete noise cancellation with Quiet mode. Plus, revel in an impressive 6 hours of battery life, and extend your listening pleasure with an additional 18 hours from the convenient wireless charging case.

Best luxury splurge: Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 Earbuds – Satin Black

When money is no longer an issue, and you feel like you have enough to burn, allow the Pi7 S2's to be your go-to selection. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 is a remarkable upgrade for audio enthusiasts, building upon the success of the Pi7 True Wireless Headphones. This latest iteration boasts significant improvements in performance, battery life, user experience, and color options. With 9.2mm dual hybrid drive units, individual amplifiers, and advanced DSP, these wireless earphones deliver high-fidelity audio that elevates your music and phone calls to pristine levels. They are driven by a 24-bit connection with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Technology and feature a revised antenna design, ensuring improved and stable wireless connectivity up to 25 meters while delivering hi-resolution audio.

Top Reason to Buy: Offer superior sound with 9.2mm dual hybrid drive units and aptX Adaptive Technology. The addition of active noise cancellation allows you to block out distractions with ease. The intuitive wear-detection sensors put the earbuds on standby when removed and reconnect them to your device when put back on, offering seamless convenience. Expanded battery life, inductive charging, and compatibility with the Bowers and Wilkins Music App make these wireless earbuds versatile and ideal for various activities, from workouts to work calls.

Earbuds for life on the move

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience in 2023 with our guide to the best wireless earbuds on the market. From noise-canceling technology to seamless connectivity, our selection ensures you'll find the perfect earbuds to match your unique preferences and lifestyle. These are the best wireless earbuds that will elevate your music, podcasts, and more to an entirely new level of convenience and sound quality.