Aaron Rodgers Makes Bold Claim About Jordan Love
With Aaron Rodgers poised to leave the Packers, Jordan Love is set to start.
On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers confirmed that he expects the Packers to trade him to the Jets.
Rodgers also believes that his departure won’t hurt the Packers.
“Jordan (Love) is going to be a great player. He’s a great kid. They got a good young team," Rodgers said.
Love was drafted by the Packers with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
At the time, Rodgers was still on the roster, and Green Bay chose not to build around him with their 1st round pick.
Love was highly-rated coming out of college, though, throwing for 8,600 yards and 60 TDs at Utah State.
Rodgers seems fully on Love’s side now, praising Love’s potential and character.
If Rodgers is right about Jordan Love, the Packers will be just fine.
Learn more