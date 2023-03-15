Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Aaron Rodgers poised to leave the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love is next in line to start. As he walks away from the Packers, Rodgers thinks Green Bay will be prepared with Love.

Rodgers confirmed that he is expecting the Packers to trade him and that he is intending on playing for the Jets in 2023. After mentoring Love during their time together with the Packers, Rodgers thinks his departure to the Jets won’t hurt Green Bay too much, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“Jordan (Love) is going to be a great player,” Rodgers said. “He’s a great kid, they got a good young team.”

The Packers drafted Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The selection came with tons of outrage as Rodgers was still on the roster. Now, Love will have an opportunity to prove the Packers right as he appears to be Green Bay’s next starting quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Love does have one NFL start under his belt, although it resulted in a loss. Overall, Love has appeared in 10 total games, throwing for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

While he hasn’t gotten an opportunity to prove himself as Rodgers’ backup, Love was a highly-heralded quarterback prospect coming out of college. He spent three years at Utah State and threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Green Bay is counting on Love’s college tape and his time spent under Rodgers to prepare him for the starting role.

Aaron Rodgers thinks the Packers should have no concerns with Love. While he is ultimately leaving the organization to join the Jets, Rodgers doesn’t believe he is leaving the organization in disarray.