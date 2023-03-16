Aaron Rodgers' eye-opening take will make Brett Favre look twice
Rodgers broke the internet when he announced on the Pat McAfee show that he wanted to be traded to the New York Jets.
Rodgers' announcement garnered 416,000 views at one time which was more than the average views for an NHL game this season.
But that wasn't the only news Rodgers made in that interview that caught the eye of the media.
Rodgers also claimed he was the best player ever to suit up for the Green Bay Packers.
“I’m debatably the best player in franchise history,” Rodgers said
Rodgers' statement wasn't that wild considering he's been with the Packers for 17 years and won four MVPs and a Super Bowl.
Favre did pretty well at Green Bay too winning three MVPs, one Super Bowl, and holds the team record for passing yards.
Both now find themselves in a similar career path as the team Favre went to after the Packers was also the Jets.
Rodgers looks to do better on Favre's one season with the Jets as he's issued demands for the Jets to land specific players.
