Aaron Rodgers made a ton of headlines in his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the biggest one that he intends to play for the New York Jets, but he also claimed that he is arguably the best player in Packers history.

“I’m debatably the best player in franchise history,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Of course, this brings up the debate of Aaron Rodgers vs Brett Favre. Both of the quarterbacks have two Super Bowl wins. Rodgers has four MVP awards in his career, while Brett Favre has three of them.

The argument is certainly there for Rodgers being a better player than Favre. Some might even throw Bart Starr in the conversation as well. Bart Starr was part of the Packers dynasty in the 60s, and it is very hard to compare that era to the modern day, but he is still undoubtedly one of the best players in Packers history.

It seems that history is repeating itself, as the team Favre went to when he left the Packers was the Jets. Now, Rodgers has the intention of playing for the team.

Favre played one season with the Jets, and finished 9-7, losing four of the last five games down the stretch and missing the playoffs.

The 2022 Jets finished at 7-10, losing their final six games of the season. The struggles of quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Mike White were well-documented as reasons for the team’s struggles.

The Jets hope Aaron Rodgers will be the long-awaited savior for the team and their fans.