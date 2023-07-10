Amari Rodgers Gets 100% Real on Brutal Packers Exit
Aaron Rodgers wasn't the only Rodgers to exit Green Bay this year as Amari gets honest on being in another team after the Packers.
Known as a return specialist, Rodgers played one season with the Packers in 2021 before going to the Texans midway through the 2022 season.
“It's part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn't work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else,
"You just realize that you have to believe in yourself and your craft. When the next opportunity comes, make the best out of it,” Rodgers added.
When the Texans claimed him off waivers, he showed glimpses of his potential as a former 3rd round pick.
In six games with the Texans in 2022, Rodgers was able to surpass his total receiving yards during his time with the Packers.
He registered 154 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown as a pro with the Texans.
With a rookie QB in the backfield, Rodgers may have to earn his stripes all over again but he only has one thing on his mind.
