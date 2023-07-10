Amari Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers was not a long one. Now with the Houston Texans, the wide receiver is simply happy that he continues to have the opportunity to play in the NFL.

“It's part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn't work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else,” Amari Rodgers said during an appearance on Saturday at Knoxville Catholic Legacy Football Camp, per Lanie Michelle De La Milera of Knoxville News Sentinel. “Everything is not going to be peaches and cream. You just got to realize that just you just have to continue to grow and continue to believe in yourself and your craft and in the next opportunity just just make the best out of it.”

Amari Rodgers was taken by the Packers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft as that class' 85th overall pick.

In his first season with the Packers, Rodgers had a minimal role on offense, collecting just 45 receiving yards on only four receptions and eight targets. It was not much better for Amari Rodgers the following year with Green Bay, as he recorded just 50 receiving yards on four catches and eight targets. His ball security issues contributed greatly to the end of his time in Green Bay, which waived him in November 2022, He would find his way back to an NFL roster when the Texans claimed him off waivers a day after.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In just six games with the Texans in 2022, Amari Rodgers was able to surpass his receiving totals during his time with the Packers. Rodgers registered 154 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown as a pro in six games with the Texans, who will be entering the 2023 NFL season with a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud. Rodgers isn't atop the pecking order of the Texans' wide receiver room, but in Houston, he's got the potential to shine as among the team's significant producers downfield alongside the likes of Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and Noah Brown.

“My goal is to help them win. We have a new staff and new everything. Just get to get back on the winning track, turn the city back up and definitely solidify myself in the league as a playmaker. Get the bad taste out of my mouth that I have with Green Bay.”