Anthony Davis Drops Honest Take On Clippers Signing Russell Westbrook
The big three of LeBron James, Davis, and Westbrook lasted one and a half seasons resulting in only 56 wins.
Once the Lakers traded him for D'Angelo Russell, Westbrook signed with the Clippers after he was bought out by the Jazz.
Before Westbrook's first game with the Clippers, players and experts were asked about his fit with the Lakers' rivals.
Former Clipper turned-ESPN analyst JJ Redick didn't hold back calling the move the same sh*t he had with the Lakers.
Redick's point was pertaining to how both LA teams lack perimeter shooting while having two ball dominant superstars.
For Davis, he gave a bit of a more comical yet honest response to how Westbrook will fit with the Clippers.
“I have no idea what their team chemistry is like. I don’t really watch the Clippers, I got three kids," Davis said.
In Westbrook's first two games with the Clippers, he's averaging 17 points and 9 assists but lost both games in overtime.
April 5th. That’s the next time Davis and the Lakers take on Westbrook and the Clippers.
