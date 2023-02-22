There has been a lot of talk surrounding Russell Westbrook’s blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Clippers. The former league MVP did not really work alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Russ gets a clean slate now that he’s decided to take his talents across town.

For his part, however, Anthony Davis admits that he has no idea what kind of impact Russ will have on his new team. When asked to share his thoughts on Westbrook’s move to the Clippers, AD provided a comical response:

“I’m not part of that team. I have no idea what their locker room is like, what their chemistry is like,” Davis said. “Honestly, I don’t really watch the Clippers like that… I got three kids. I don’t have time to.”

Anthony Davis is clearly a very busy man. Outside of being the Lakers’ cornerstone big man, he’s also a father of three young children, so it’s safe to say that he currently has his hands full. AD admits that he doesn’t have much spare time to try and determine what their cross-town rivals are up to these days.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis does have an idea of how the Clippers operated during the NBA trade deadline, though. However, he also dropped a truth bomb on why he believes Russell Westbrook picked the Clippers for his next team:

“I know they got rid of John (Wall) and Reggie (Jackson), so he’s another point guard for them,” AD said. “I’m not sure how [coach Tyronn Lue] will utilize him, but I’m pretty sure he’s happy to stay in LA.”

Interesting answer from Anthony Davis on how he thinks Russell Westbrook will fit in with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/L9Z3v8Hk8z — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 22, 2023

April 5th. That’s the next time Davis and the Lakers take on the Clippers. Let’s just hope everyone’s healthy for that one because as much as they try to play down the revenge narrative, you can be sure that there’s going to be a lot on the line for Westbrook in that one.