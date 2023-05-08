Best reactions to Nikola Jokic's elbow to Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia
Things got heated in the 2nd quarter of game 4 between the Nuggets and Suns that it even got one of the owners off their
seats.
When Jokic tried to get the ball from Ishbia after a Suns turnover, Ishbia wouldn't give it to him which left Jokic with one choice.
Jokic gave Ishbia a slight elbow which immediately got him back down to his seat.
His lack of composure did come back to bite him though since he was given a technical foul.
Nuggets coach Mike Malone was surprised Jokic's response got him a technical and when he was told who Jokic hit, he still didn't care.
"I don't give a sh*t," Michael Malone said.
In Jokic's defense, he said: "The fan put his hands on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us? Maybe I'm wrong."
Even Devin Booker chimed in and said Ishbia did his job since it gave the Suns an extra point.
The league hasn't made an announcement on Jokic's actions, but most experts claim it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets suspended.
The timing couldn't have come at a worse time for the Nuggets as the winner of game 5 in a 2-2 series go on to win the series 84.1% of the time.
