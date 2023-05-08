Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets picked up a technical foul in the team’s NBA Playoffs game against the Phoenix Suns when he elbowed Suns owner Mat Ishbia after the ball went out of bounds.

The Suns are trying to tie the series at 2-2 heading back to Denver for Game 5. If it happens, the home team will have won each game of the series.

Here is a video clip of the exchange:

Jokic just shoved Mat Ishbia pic.twitter.com/adW03mmExW — Cage (@ridiculouscage) May 8, 2023

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans had plenty of reactions on Twitter after the Nikola Jokic exchange with Mat Ishbia. Let’s get to them.

“you just missed the Suns owner flopping to get a technical foul on Jokic. One of the funniest things Ive ever seen.” wrote @CaptainHoagiePA.

“Joker got a T because the suns owner wants to be funny and play keep away with the ball in a pivotal playoff game 👌👌👌” wrote Drew.

“Jokic gunna have his brothers come after Ishbia,” wrote @EasySunnySniper.

“FOR YOU JOKIC” wrote @dani29_RM, who also had a GIF attached.

Some people have debated about whether Ishbia flopped after getting shoved by Jokic.

“I actually don’t think Ishbia flopped. The chair is right there and took his legs out when he got shoved back a little.” wrote @NateDuncanNBA.

“He 100% flopped like he was in east Lansing again” replies @MistryNBA.

“let’s not have this conversation for, like, real,” wrote @wcgoldberg.

Game 4 of this NBA Playoffs series is an intense battle, and this exchange adds even more intensity than there already was before. It will be interesting to see who ultimately comes out on top.