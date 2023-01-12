Carlos Correa returns to Twins, ending wild free agency saga
After multiple twists and turns, Correa signed a six-year, $200 million deal, with options that could reach 10 years, $270 million.
Correa's Twins deal came after contracts worth over $300 million with the Giants and Mets fell apart due to concerns over his right ankle.
"I had a lot of doctors tell me I was fine," Correa said. "I had some doctors that said it wasn't so fine. It was shocking to me because since I had this surgery, I've never missed a game.
The Mets released a 13-word statement on their failed pursuit: "We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best."
The Mets' clubhouse isn't thrilled that the deal fell apart, with one player telling the New York Post's Jon Heyman: "It's a big letdown ... Everyone is disappointed."
Despite Correa's agreements with two other teams, the Twins stayed in touch with the star shortstop's agent, Scott Boras.
"Other teams went through their process," Twins president Derek Falvey said. "We tried to come up with a creative solution that would work for us and ultimately for Carlos and find that overlap, and we did that."