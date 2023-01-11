Carlos Correa broke his silence on reuniting with the Minnesota Twins following his eventful free agency, per Correa’s Instagram.

“Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.”

Carlos Correa agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. The agreement comes after his previous contracts fell apart with the San Fransisco Giants and New York Mets in free agency. Correa passed his physical on Wednesday which makes it likely that this agreement with Minnesota will stick.

“I’m so happy and excited to be back home with my extended family, the Minnesota @twins,” Correa continued. “From the players, staff and all the way to the front office I was welcomed and embraced as one of their own since day one. Now I’m back to finish what we started. Let’s get to work.”

Carlos Correa is regarded as one of the best all-around shortstops in the game. He’s a quality hitter who offers an impressive brand of defense at a premier position. His best defensive attribute is his powerful throwing arm, which makes him a candidate to move to third base at some point down the road. But for now, Correa is expected to handle shortstop duties in Minnesota.

The Twins are hoping to compete during the 2023 season. But Minnesota has a proven star they can build around for years to come at the very least.