Chris Paul was confused by Steph Curry's trash talk
Every head-to-head matchup between Paul and Curry is never short on intensity.
In their latest regular season matchup, Curry had some words for Paul after he got the and-one on a layup.
Curry yelled out "This
a
in't 2014 anymore!" to the fans while pointing his finger at Paul.
Paul was baffled with Curry's trash talk and asked reporters if they knew what happened when they matched up nine years ago.
“Shi*t, I don’t know what happened in 2014. Y’all tell me, that was like nine years ago,” Paul said.
What Curry alluded to was most likely about Paul's age or on what happened in the 2014 playoffs.
Paul was with the Clippers in 2014 when they eliminated the Warriors in the 1st round in an intense seven game series.
The Clippers win was also the last time Paul ever got the upper hand on Curry in the playoffs.
Curry never revealed why he said what he said, but you know Paul has something special planned for Curry on their next matchup.
Learn more