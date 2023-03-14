Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Amid the Phoenix Suns’ 123-112 wire-to-wire defeat against the Golden State Warriors, it was Stephen Curry’s trash talk towards Chris Paul that grabbed headlines. After scoring an and-one on the Suns guard along the baseline, Curry yelled out “this ain’t 2014 no more”, which appeared to be a shot at the last time Paul had the upper hand on the Warriors guard.

Nevertheless, Paul seemed genuinely baffled with Curry’s banter when reporters asked him about what happened following the game.

“S–t, I don’t know what happened in 2014. Y’all tell me. 2014, that was like nine years ago. What happened?” Paul said with a wry smile on his face, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Rankin then reminded Chris Paul of the playoff series he had against Stephen Curry against the Warriors in 2014, back when Paul was still with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it didn’t seem to ring a bell for the Suns floor general. Perhaps he was just playing coy; but then again, he made sure to note that he sincerely did not know what Curry was harping about when he brought up the year 2014.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul didn’t even realize that Curry was saying something towards his direction.

“Did he say it to me? No, he didn’t say it to me. Where did you see it at? They showed him saying it to me? Oh, I don’t know about that 2014 [stuff]. I ain’t trying to be funny, I promise I don’t know. Y’all got to ask him. I don’t know what happened in 2014,” Paul added.

While Chris Paul continued to assert that he did not know what happened between him and Stephen Curry in 2014, the Suns guard most certainly remembers what happened five years before that.

“[In 2009], he spent the whole summer with me and my family. Ya know what I mean? So I know about 2009. But 2014, what was that? That was my third year with the Clippers? I don’t know. If y’all got time, go ask him,” Paul said.

Perhaps during the next matchup between the Suns and Warriors, Curry will decide to talk smack right at Paul’s face for the greater enjoyment of everybody following the NBA.