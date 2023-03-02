Could James Harden really return to the Rockets this summer?
Rumors have been swirling that Harden is seriously considering a reunion with the Rockets this offseason.
Woj sparked the rumors by saying that Harden's inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months.
One NBA insider claims that Harden to the Rockets this offseason is a 70% guarantee.
He recently signed an extension which includes a player option at the e
nd of this season worth $35,640,000.
While staying with the Sixers is his best shot at winning a title, Harden still has strong ties to the Houston community.
He still spends the offseason in Houston and has been enamored with their collection of talent especially Jalen green.
In his goodbye post to the Houston fanbase on Instagram, he left a subtle note
on a possible reunion as well.
“I fell short and for that I am forever indebted. It's far from a good bye as I pay all my debts,” Harden wro
te.
Harden's future will ultimately be contingent on the Sixers' playoff success this season and his relationship with Joel Embiid.
