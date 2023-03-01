At the moment, all James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers will be thinking about is winning a championship. With the title race as wide open as it has ever been in recent memory, the Sixers could very well end up winning it all if they manage to string together a strong run beginning in April. However, anything beyond this season seems to be fair game for all parties involved, especially with Harden expected to enter free agency once more after he signed a 1+1 deal (with a player option) this past offseason with a huge paycut.

While staying with the Sixers still remains Harden’s most logical decision, rumors have come out stating that The Beard’s eyes may be wandering outside of Philadelphia. In particular, both the Houston Rockets and Harden are reportedly interested in a potential reunion. Even Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, one of the most reputable news sources in the business, poured gasoline into the fire regarding this matter.

Nonetheless, the James Harden-Rockets reunion rumors, as outlandish as it seems at first glance, seems to have credible legs to it. According to Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, sources have revealed that the Rockets are “widely expected” to pursue their former franchise cornerstone in free agency and that Harden is more than reciprocal of the Rockets’ sentiments towards him.

In fact, the sources said that Harden is “serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town”.

Amid all the noise, James Harden refused to talk about the matter in late December. In particular, Harden was incredulous on Christmas day when reporters decided to ask The Beard about a potential Rockets return. But Harden did not deny anything back then.

It seems like a potential departure for Harden from the Sixers will depend on how their playoff run turns out. With Joel Embiid playing at a high level, there may not be a better time for the Sixers to capitalize on their open title window.

Nevertheless, talent does not guarantee playoff results. James Harden could very well end up deciding to move to a team near and dear to his heart, contending status notwithstanding.