Damar Hamlin health update takes turn for better
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after his scary collapse on Monday night against Cincinnati.
Thankfully, Hamlin's injury condition injury appears to have taken a turn for the better after the
latest update
from his uncle, Dorrian Glenn.
Per Glenn, Damar Hamlin is now breathing using only 50% of a ventilator, compared to 100% on Monday night.
“That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign," said Glenn.
Hamlin's uncle noted that his nephew was resuscitated both on the field and at the hospital.
“I never cried so hard in my life just to know, my nephew basically died on the field, &they brought him back to life," said Glenn.
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further reported that she had heard word that Hamlin's "breathing is improving."
Mike Garafolo also reported that Hamlin's teammates received a "guardedly optimistic update" on his status from the Bills on Tuesday.
There has been an outpouring of support from players around the NFL, and from other sports, for Damar Hamlin.
His toy drive has raised more than $5 million and counting thanks to donations on a GoFundMe page.
“A lot of people don’t get to see how loved they are while they're alive," said Glenn. "So for him to have a situation where he could have been taken away and he has a chance to come back and see all that love that he got.”