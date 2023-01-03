By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an incredibly scary injury during Monday Night Football. Football fans across social media have tweeted their support. Many fans and players have also come together for an incredibly heartwarming gesture.

In December 2020, Hamlin created a GoFundMe campaign for a toy drive through his The Chasing M’s Foundation. The campaign had a goal of $2500 and promised to buy toys for kids in need.

Since Hamlin’s injury, football Twitter discovered the GoFundMe. As of this writing, the campaign has raised nearly $940K and has seen nearly 40K donations.

The injury occurred with 5:58 left in the game’s first quarter. Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He got up before immediately falling over and collapsing to the turf.

Medical personnel rushed onto the field and spent 10 minutes administering CPR. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills safety is currently in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said in a statement. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

The NFLPA also released a statement of their own. “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the union said. “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

All that matters right now is the health of Damar Hamlin. Our thoughts are with the Hamlin family at this time as we pray for a full recovery.