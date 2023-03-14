Davante Adams' Mysterious Message After Jimmy G Signing
On March 13, 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
He would replace former Raiders QB Derek Carr, but not everyone was thrilled.
In the days leading up, Aaron Rodgers had been linked to the Raiders, for a reunion with WR Davante Adams.
Reportedly, Adams would have a say on the team’s next QB.
But after the Jimmy G signing, Adams posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story.
The message was simple: if you haven’t talked with him in the last 3 weeks, don’t talk to him about this now.
Immediately, questions popped up: Who was he talking about? Was he referencing all the critics?
Or was the quote directed at Rodgers, implying that Rodgers hasn't spoken with Adams recently?
We may never know what it meant. We do know, though, that we won’t be getting a Rodgers-Adams reunion in Vegas.
Learn more