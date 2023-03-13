Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

On the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, moves and transactions are happening at an alarming rate. The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of those busy teams, signing free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a lucrative deal to replace Derek Carr. Logically, people would want to get a response from wide receiver Davante Adams about the move.

To some, signing Garoppolo is surprising, considering the elephant that is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to be a target for the Raiders. It would make sense to want to reunite Rodgers with Adams from their days in Green Bay, and the receiver was reported to have a say-so on the team’s next quarterback.

As we now know, that’s not going to happen, and according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam (via Twitter), Davante Adams had a cryptic response to the move, through his Instagram page.

“If we haven’t talked in the last 3 weeks don’t hit me about this s**t. Thanks,” Adams said, via Meirov.

Uh-oh. Now it’s time to guess what Adams means by this comment. Is he not good with Garoppolo being signed by the Raiders? Did he want Rodgers to be the man to replace Carr? Maybe he’s merely saying he hasn’t talked to Rodgers in three weeks, which means he doesn’t have any updates on his future.

Whatever it means, it’s probably one of those things we’ll never know for sure. It can only be assumed with all of the rumors that commonly go on this time of year, Adams probably knew what was coming, and he wanted to get out in front with a message, cryptic or not.

Apparently, we do know a Adams-Rodgers reunion is not in the cards for the Raiders.