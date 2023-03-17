Draymond Green Triggers Suspension For Throwing Ball At Westbrook's Head
On March 15, Draymond Green picked up a technical foul in a game against the LA Clippers.
The tech came after Green tossed the ball at Russell Westbrook’s head.
It was Green’s 16th technical foul of the season, triggering an automatic suspension.
Green will be suspended for the Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 17.
Draymond is the second player this season to hit 16 technicals. The other is Grizzlies’ wing Dillon Brooks.
The Green suspension comes at a poor time for the Warriors, who are dealing with several internal issues.
Andre Iguodala fractured his wrist and will have surgery next week.
Andrew Wiggins remains out due to personal reasons, and Gary Payton II hasn’t suited up for them yet.
For Draymond, it'll be another suspension for every additional 2 techs until the end of the regular season.
With the Warriors needing his defense, Draymond will have to be very careful until the playoffs.
Learn more