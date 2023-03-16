Draymond Green will be automatically suspended for the Golden State Warriors’ next game after picking up a technical foul late in the first half of his team’s matchup with the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Green was assessed his 16th technical foul of the regular season for tossing the ball at Russell Westbrook’s head in wake of the pair battling for rebounding position.

Green is the second player in the NBA this season to draw an automatic one-game suspension for getting his 16th technical foul, following in the footsteps of Memphis Grizzlies rival Dillon Brooks.

The Warriors will continue their pivotal five-game road trip on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, with Draymond Green sure to be watching from the sidelines.

His impending absence comes at an especially inopportune time for Golden State as it deals with the fallout of Andre Iguodala’s fractured left wrist. Golden State is also playing without two-way player Anthony Lamb, a burly forward who’s already used his allotted amount of games in the NBA. The expectation is that Lamb will eventually get the Warriors’ 15th and final roster spot, but there’s no timeline for that likely development. Andrew Wiggins remains out indefinitely due to personal reasons, and Gary Payton II won’t be back until April.

Golden State entered Wednesday’s game tied with LA in the standings at 36-33, good for fifth in the Western Conference. The Warriors hold a 2-1 advantage over the Clippers in head-to-head matchups this season, key for a potential head-to-head tie-breaker should the teams finish the season with the same record.