How Ja Morant's scandals could cost him $39 million
Morant's future with the Grizzlies is still up in the air as he continues to undergo rehab.
He chose to take time off the court after his recent gun-related transgression to help him change for the better.
As the NBA continues to investigate his case, Morant could lose more than his endorsement deals.
When Morant signed a 5-year $193 million extension before the 2022-23 season, the Grizzlies added a few incentives.
It had a unique clause that would've helped him earn millions just by doing one thing.
If Morant made an all-NBA team this season, his guaranteed money over five years would bump up to $233 million.
He's made all-NBA 2nd team last season and it was a foregone conclusion that if
he stayed, he would've been selected again.
Morant still does have a shot at making all-NBA with averages of 27.1 PTS, 6.0 REBS, and 8.2 ASTS in 53 games played.
But we're sure that's the last thing on Morant's mind right now as his sole focus is on improving his well-being.
