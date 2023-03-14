Ja Morant has continuously made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late. The Memphis Grizzlies star has missed several games and counting following his most recent gun-related transgression and has since checked into a facility to help him change for the better.

Morant has put a handful of his endorsement deals at risk just when his star was beginning to take off. While we can only speculate on how heavy the financial toll would be on the Grizzlies point guard’s off-court dealings, there’s a very hefty figure the public knows about that looks likely to be lost if things continue at their current trajectory.

The Grizzlies signed Ja Morant to a 5-year rookie max contract extension before the beginning of the 2022-23 season that guaranteed him $193 million. The total would bump up to $231 million if Morant makes an All-NBA team this season, which seemed like a foregone conclusion before all the issues started popping up.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With news that Ja Morant has entered counseling in Florida, it's hard to imagine him making All-NBA, which I think would have been likely without these incidents. Not making All-NBA would cost him about $39 million, reducing his contract from a projected 5/$233m to 5/$194m — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) March 14, 2023

As things stand, Morant has played in 53 games and has averaged 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He experienced a slight dip in shooting efficiency compared to last season when he made the All-NBA Second Team, but with the Grizzlies still one of the top teams in the West it felt likely he would at the very least make the All-NBA Third Team.

However, with the timetable for the Grizzlies star’s return still unclear, there’s a real possibility that he won’t make it this season. Getting back on the court and leading his team to a title run is probably higher up on Ja Morant’s list of motivations, but the risk of losing close to $40 million on his contract isn’t likely to be far behind.