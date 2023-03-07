How Nikola Jokic Spends His $272 Million Contract
Jokic signed a 5-year $272M extension with the Nuggets last season that includes a player option for the 2027-28
season.
With his super max yet to kick in for 2023, Jokic currently has an estimated net worth of only $30 million.
But that doesn't mean he's cheap or doesn't like to spend his money on luxurious items.
Jokic is an avid gamer and spends his money on League of Legends and Counter-Strike GO skins and other items.
Even though most of his family is in Denver, he makes sure he feels at home buy having Serbian foods, including cevapi.
Even if the dress code isn't as strict as before, Jokic still wears suits and once spent more than $3,500 for one.
He has a luxurious car collection that includes two Lamborghinis, a GMC Denali, Mercedes Brabus, and a Porsche Panamera.
Aside from collecting cars, Jokic's biggest passion are horses which he currently has six of back home in Serbia.
Time will only tell what the Joker will spend his money on once his new contract will kick in.
