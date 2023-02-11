Nikola Jokic is taking the NBA by storm. He is the reigning MVP, who has won the award for the second straight time. Jokic is also the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win the award. Aside from two MVP trophies, Jokic has also four NBA All-Star Game appearances and four All-NBA team selections in his decorated NBA career.

Given his accomplishments in the NBA, Jokic is also being highly paid to step into the NBA hardwood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jokic has a net worth of $30 million. And with Jokic signing a supermax contract extension worth $264 million with the Nuggets, the two-time MVP has plenty of money he can spend. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at how Nikola Jokic spends his $30 million net worth.

Video Games

While Nikola Jokic plays well on the basketball court, he is also a gamer off the hardwood. In fact, Jokic admitted to forcing himself to dreadfully pause a video game when the media announced that he’s now a four-time All-Star.

Based on reports, Jokic plays League of Legends to keep in touch with his friends in Serbia. In fact, Jokic admits that he loves the game so much that he tries to play every other day.

The most Nikola-like reaction ever to finding out he was named an All-Star starter🤣 pic.twitter.com/9FIWwbuTW4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 29, 2022

Aside from League of Legends, Jokic also plays Counter-Strike Global Offensive. While he rubs shoulders against the likes of Nikola Vucevic, Luka Doncic, and Boban Marjanovic on the NBA hardwood, they bond together in the multiplayer shooting game.

Without the Champions capsules, skins, and etc, League of Legends costs nothing. On the other hand, Counter-Strike GO reportedly costs $15. The price is just pennies for Jokic’s lucrative NBA salary.

Serbian food

Given that one works in Denver which is over 9,000 kilometers away from home in Serbia, it can be easy to get homesick for the Nuggets MVP and his family. As a result, based on an interview with Jokic, the big man reportedly keeps a stash of Serbian meat in his apartment, including cevapi. Cevapi is a sausage composed of three meats which is a well-known delicacy in Serbia

Despite having his brothers, wife, and newborn daughter around, Jokic admits that he does get homesick, as he’s close to his parents. If he does return home to Serbia during the offseason, pretty sure he can’t wait to have his favorite dish, which is a fish stew with some pasta.

Business Attire

In contrast to other modern NBA players, Jokic prefers to wear business attire before playing in games. This allows him to enter games with a business mentality which should help him post MVP numbers on the hardwood night in and night out.

“I just don’t like how the guys are dressing up for the games. Wearing a suit means business, it means that I’m here to do my job.” Jokic 👀 pic.twitter.com/rFecxA9w49 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2022

Throughout the season, Jokic has already showcased different suits where he looked smart and stylish. One of which saw him dress in a plaid suit with a turtleneck shirt. Aside from the suits, Jokic was also spotted wearing a Cartier Calibre Chronograph. The discontinued model is priced at least $3,500 dollars in the private sales market.

Luxurious Car Collection

With a lot of money to spend, Jokic owns a luxurious car collection. The Joker’s car collection includes five powerful vehicles. One of which is a yellow Lamborghini Aventador S, which is a supercar that costs around $670,000.

Aside from the Lamborghini Aventador S, Jokic also owns other vehicles including the GMC Yukon Denali, Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes Brabus G63 AMG, and the Porsche-Mansory Panamera Sport Tourismo.

These are no question, powerful cars worthy of an MVP.

Horse Stable

While the two-time MVP is a car collector, his heart remains on horse racing. During the offseason, Jokic returns to his hometown in Sombor, Serbia, and spends time with his horses.

Denver #Nuggets superstar and #NBA MVP Nikola #Jokić at the hippodrome in his hometown Sombor, shortly after he landed in Serbia. Earlier today, he announced that he will NOT play for the national team this summer pic.twitter.com/x7QTxFAVrR — Marko Ljubomirović (@LjubomirovicM) June 16, 2021

In fact, when Jokic received his first MVP trophy during a surprise by the Nuggets, he was found in his horse stable in Serbia. Jokic’s interest in horse racing isn’t far-fetched, as his father Branislav Jokic is the president of the Horse Club.

The Jokic household currently owns a horse stable called Dream Catcher. The name of Dream Catcher stems from the two-time MVP’s first pet horse. Before entering the NBA, Jokic had only Dream Catcher. However after his MVP seasons, Jokic now owns at least six horses. Jokic loves his horses so much that they form a huge part of his retirement plan. Based on reports, Jokic has found inner peace with horses and wants to be around them once he decides to hang up his sneakers. In fact, he even went on to express his desire to someday be a trotting coach in Serbia.