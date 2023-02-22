Ja Morant Thinks He's Fine In The West After Durant And Irving Trades
Morant went viral on social media in December after saying the only team he was worried about was the Boston Celtics.
Two months later, the Grizzlies have struggled losing nine of their last 13 games heading to the all-star break.
However, they still sit 2nd in the Western conference and only five games behind from the top spot.
But it's only going to get even harder as the Suns and Mavericks made trades to acquire superstars before the deadline.
Morant is still confident in the Grizzlies' championship chances though and even doubled down on his statement.
“I don’t care. Honestly I said what I said and I meant that.” I don’t care what anyone says about it,” Morant said.
The Grizzlies are a confident team with a solid young core but Morant's claims don't seem to have much merit.
After 57 games, the Grizzlies only have a 17-16 record against teams in the western conference.
With the playoffs only two months away, we won't have to wait long to see if the Grizzlies really are fine in the west.
Learn more