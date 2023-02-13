Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made headlines a couple of months ago for his comments along the lines of not worrying about the rest of the Western Conference when it came to the Grizzlies chances to make a solid playoff run. The comments cause quite a stir and after the flurry of trades that happened at the deadline, it prompted New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum to post a hilarious reaction on Twitter. The one team that Morant mentioned he was concerned about was the Boston Celtics and the Celtics hosted the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. After the game, Morant continued to double-down on his comments as per Khari Thompson of Boston.com.

“I don’t care. Honestly I said what I said and I meant that,” Morant said. “The confidence I had when I said that, is the confidence that got us to the point we’re at now, being a top team in the league.”

“Yeah my confidence will never change. I don’t care who got something to say about it.” Morant said.

The Grizzlies have hit a bit of a slide having lost nine of their last 12 games but they still have a record of 34-22 and are in second place in the Western Conference standings, two games ahead of the third place Sacramento Kings.

This season, Ja Morant has been averaging 27.5 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 47 percent from the field, 33.2 percent from the three point line and 74.7 percent from the the free throw line.