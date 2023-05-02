Jaren Jackson Jr drops cryptic tweet surrounding his future with Grizzlies
The Grizzlies were one of the most talked about teams for the entire 2022-2023 season.
Some of it were due to their success as one of the youngest teams in the league, while some of it were due to their off court problems.
While they still did manage to finish second in the west, they were defeated in the first round by the Lakers in six games.
It was an unfortunate end to arguably the best regular season in Grizzlies history and Jackson Jr knows it.
He went on Twitter a few days after getting eliminated to share his thoughts on the season.
"Memphis I’m forever grateful," Jackson said.
The tweet could merely be a thank you for their fans who supported the team, but that didn't stop people from speculating his future.
If Jackson Jr were to leave, the Grizzlies would most likely have to receive a trade package that sets them up for now and the future.
But with Jackson still having three years left on his contract, it's looking less likely he parts ways with the team that drafted him in 2
018.
